Warren Police drug bust recovers marijuana, crack, heroin, loaded AR-15, and $38,000 in cash

WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - A search warrant executed by the Warren Police Department Street Crimes Unit and tactical entry team lead to officers finding a slew of drugs.
Police said the warrant was executed in the 3090 block of Solar Street NW around 7 a.m. on Dec. 15.
There, police said they recovered approximately two pounds of marijuana, 22 grams of crack, 22 grams of fentanyl/heroin, a loaded AR-15, and nearly $38,000 in cash.
The investigation continues with arrests to follow, according to police.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.