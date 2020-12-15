Warren Police drug bust recovers marijuana, crack, heroin, loaded AR-15, and $38,000 in cash

By Rachel Vadaj | December 15, 2020 at 10:30 PM EST - Updated December 15 at 10:30 PM

WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - A search warrant executed by the Warren Police Department Street Crimes Unit and tactical entry team lead to officers finding a slew of drugs.

Police said the warrant was executed in the 3090 block of Solar Street NW around 7 a.m. on Dec. 15.

There, police said they recovered approximately two pounds of marijuana, 22 grams of crack, 22 grams of fentanyl/heroin, a loaded AR-15, and nearly $38,000 in cash.

The investigation continues with arrests to follow, according to police.

