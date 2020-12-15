Woman survives being shot in head while driving in Maple Heights, gunman on the loose

By Julia Tullos | December 15, 2020 at 11:54 AM EST - Updated December 15 at 12:27 PM

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman is lucky to be alive after being shot in the head while driving Monday evening.

Maple Heights police said the 48-year-old woman was near the intersection of Clamper Avenue and Raymond Street around 9 p.m. when she was struck by gunfire.

EMS transported her to MetroHealth Hospital, where doctors removed a bullet fragment from her skull.

The victim was able to be released from the hospital early Tuesday morning.

Police said a small, silver compact vehicle, possibly a Chevy, was seen in the area during the time of the shooting.

There is no suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to call Maple Heights detectives at 216-587-9624 or email them at Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com

