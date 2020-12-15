13-year-old Cleveland teen dies after being shot in the head on the city’s West side

Ja'Mari Jones (Source: Facebook)
December 15, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old boy was riding in a car with two older teenagers when he was shot and killed Monday evening during a suspected drug deal.

Cleveland police said Ja’Mari Jones and an 18-year-old male and a 16-year-old male were on Loop Drive on the city’s West side around 6:30 p.m.

Officers said the 16-year-old was driving and they met up with another group of males for the suspected drug deal.

As the 16-year-old drove away from the group, one shot was fired.

The bullet entered the rear windshield, hitting the 13-year-old in the head, said police.

The 16-year-old then drove to a restaurant in the 1600 block of W. 25th Street and asked a patron to call 911.

EMS transported Jones to MetroHealth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 16-year-old and 18-year-old were not injured.

There are no arrests.

