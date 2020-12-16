Baker and the Browns look to be Giant-killers on Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two first-year head coaches. Two 38-year olds from Philly. And yeah, Kevin Stefanski and Joe Judge know each other.
“We crossed paths years ago,” Stefanski said, referring to the Giants head coach. “Played with his brother Jim in high school. Great person. I’ve been able to follow Joe’s career. Kind of had different paths. He went to college, made his way up to New England, and has three Super Bowl rings to show for it.”
Well, a Super Bowl ring is a long way off for Judge and the Giants. They started their season by losing seven of their first eight, but now, like the Browns, have won four of their last five. In the the pathetic NFC East, that means they’re still in the hunt, and this game suddenly looks a bit tougher than it did two months ago.
“They play hard,” running back Nick Chubb said. “They’re a very physical bunch. They play extremely hard, they play for each other. We know they’re a great team, no matter what their record says.”
We’ll also have our franchise quarterback. The Giants? Maybe not.
Daniel Jones is dealing with another leg injury, meaning we could see our old friend Colt McCoy.
But I’m not worried about their offense. And the Browns have proven they can hang with, if not beat, anybody. They just can’t afford to stumble now.
“Every single game is the most important one,” Mayfield said. “We have a big-picture mindset, but the singular focus is just so vital right now to get into the postseason playoff race. We know we have to take care of business this week.”
