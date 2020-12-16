Canton City Fire Department fights multiple blazes, uses drone to guide from above

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been a busy week for Canton City Fire Department.
Crews have steadily fought fully-involved blazes. A Facebook post said Tuesday is the third night in a row.
The latest night time fire was a vacant home, located at 701 Rex Ave. NE, engulfed in flames, according to a Facebook post.
Canton City firefighters responded just past midnight.
Crews initially attempted to enter the two-story home but found the floor was burnt out.
Instead, the firefighters were forced to continue their defensive attack strategy.
This fire comes two days after a huge structure fire at a commercial building in Canton City.
Crews were called around 4:30 p.m. to 2206 13th St. NE, a building that formerly housed Weber Dental.
Heavy flames were coming through the roof of the building, according to the Facebook post.
Smoke could be seen for miles. It reached hundreds of feet into the air.
Canton City Fire Department used a drone to help crews in the air find hotspots within the fire.
The post credits the fire department’s drone with allowing the ariel crews manage the flames once visibility became limited, presumably due to the smoke.
Plain Township Fire and Rescue-Stark County assisted from above, in ariel positions.
The 13th Street NE fire was entingushed quicky and no injuries were reported, the post said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
