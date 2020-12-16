CPD asking for public’s help to ID man they say broke into multiple cars in Ohio City

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person they say broke into several cars near the intersection of West 25th Street and Detroit Avenue.
The man was caught on surveillance cameras in the area on Tuesday, according to a Second District Community Relations Committee Facebook post.
The police ask that if you have information about the person in the below photo that you contact Nan at VNan@city.cleveland.oh.us.
