Cleveland nursing home workers protest over pandemic work conditions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Union employees rallied outside a Cleveland nursing home on Wednesday to protest their work conditions during the pandemic.
“They’re putting their lives at risk every day, and they’re basically not being recognized,” said Michelle Pyrigi with Service Employee International Union 1199, the union that represents the employees.
“They’re flying these banners that say, ‘Heroes work here,’ but in no way are they being treated in that manner,” she added.
A small group of protesters gathered outside Cityview Nursing and Rehabilitation in the city’s Central neighborhood.
“I don’t feel protected. I don’t feel safe,” said Chaundra Kidd, an STNA at the facility. “It’s terrifying.”
She said the core issue is a lack of personal protective equipment known by its acronym PPE.
“We have to beg for masks,” said Kidd. “I work five days a week, and they issue me one mask.”
The Vice President of Certus Healthcare, which manages Cityview, released the following statement to 19 News:
Union representatives said 85 residents and/or staff have contracted COVID-19 at five Certus Healthcare facilities.
Two union members have died, they said.
