Cleveland nursing home workers protest over pandemic work conditions

COVID-19 has hit all nursing homes, inflicting significant suffering across the state. The SEIU’s accusations against Cityview are incorrect, unnecessarily spreading misinformation that impacts the most vulnerable. Cityview has invested thousands in PPE for its staff, and adheres to CDC, ODH, CMS guidelines for life expectancy of PPE. The SEIU is currently negotiating labor contract with facilities related to Cityview and, regrettably, believes that exploiting the current crisis is a legitimate bargaining tool.

Erich Hutchins, Certus Healthcare