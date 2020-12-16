Cleveland police are looking for a missing West Side man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for a missing 63-year-old man.
Shelton Thrower was last seen in the 1700 block of Payne Avenue on December 7, according to a Second District Community Relations Committee Facebook post.
He suffers from schizophrenia and has difficulty walking.
Thrower previously lived in the 3300 black of West 25th Street and frequents the areas of MetroHealth on West 25th Street, East 18th Street and Payne Avenue, and East 125th Street and Buckeye Road.
He is 6 feet 3 inches tall and has brown eyes and black hair, according to police.
If you know where Thrower is, call Detective Pivarnik at 216-623-3082.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.