Cleveland Police search for suspect who robbed Family Dollar while pointing gun at cashier

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking the community to come forward with identifying the suspect accused of robbing the Family Dollar at 8404 Madison Avenue while pointing a gun at the cashier while demanding cash from the register.
Police said the suspect walked into the store at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Dec. 14, went up to the register while a customer was being rung up, pointed a silver handgun at the employee, and demanded money out of the register.
He then ran out and headed northbound on West 85th Street, according to police.
Police described the suspect as a male between the ages of 16-21 who is 5′11″ tall was wearing a gray hoodie with a white logo, Timberland-style boots, and red, white, and black pants.
Take a good look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Divison of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:
Call Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 if you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this aggravated robbery.
