Company offers bidets to Baltimore Ravens after Lamar Jackson experiences ‘cramps’ during Cleveland Browns game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A bidet company is stepping up with an offer for the Baltimore Ravens after the team’s star quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered an “incident,” as many have speculated, during the Monday Night Football game against the Cleveland Browns.
Jackson trotted to the locker room during a critical point in the second half. Social media users alleged his departure from Monday’s game was due to a bathroom emergency, but the Ravens said he was experiencing “cramps.”
“I didn’t pull a Paul Pierce. I was cramping,” Jackson said in postgame comments, referring to the former NBA star who admitted he faked an injury and was removed from a game in a wheelchair because he had to go to the bathroom.
In response, bidet company Tushy is offering products up to the Baltimore Ravens for the team’s locker room in case any “cramps” happen again mid-game.
“Diarrhea can be scarier than Myles Garrett chasing you down as you scramble for that first down,” the company’s CEO wrote in a letter to Jackson.
Unfortunately for Browns fans, Jackson helped lead Baltimore to a 47-42 victory over Cleveland after returning to the game at the two-minute warning.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.