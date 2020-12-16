Disruptive Weather Day: Tracking the latest on Wednesday’s snow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Snow will fall on this cold, wet day.
There is light snow and drizzle in the forecast.
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory in Trumbull, Stark, Crawford and Mahoning counties from 10 a.m. on Wednesday through 4 a.m. on Thursday.
Jeff said the concern is for freezing drizzle as the day’s temperatures near 32 degrees and below.
We suspect evening road conditions will be snowy.
