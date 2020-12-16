Elyria Firefighters Union claims Elyria Fire Chief falsified documents related to COVID-19, responded to emergencies while showing symptoms

According to a letter from the union, Mack did not sign in but left work early on November 12th, saying he was not feeling well and was awaiting test results. The next day he signed in and reported no symptoms and that he was not awaiting results. The letter says on the 16th, Mack worked from home due to continued symptoms but later that evening responded to a fire scene. The letter says that on the 17th, the chief came to work again, reporting no symptoms and claiming he was not awaiting results, only to leave work early that same day after advising employees he had tested positive for COVID-19.