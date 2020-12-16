Elyria Firefighters Union claims Elyria Fire Chief falsified documents related to COVID-19, responded to emergencies while showing symptoms

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Elyria Fire Chief is facing some troubling accusations.
Dean Marks is the Union President of Elyria firefighters local 474. He says some of these issues have been going on for nearly two years. The union said the chief falsified documents related to COVID-19 and responded to emergencies while showing COVID symptoms.
“I’ve had more issues with this current chief than I’ve had with the past three chiefs that I’ve dealt with,” Marks said.
In a unanimous decision, the Elyria Firefighter’s Union voted that they no longer have confidence in their boss, Chief Carl Mack.
“We did contact the safety service director, who then stated that they had had to shut down the station to have it cleaned based on the fact that there was a possibility that happened,” Marks said. “I know there is documentation that we have to sign in, and we believe that those were, in fact, falsified.”
Back in October, we spoke with Chief Carl Mack, and despite the COVID outbreak at his fire station, he assured us that the station’s policies would keep the community safe. Well, according to the Elyria Firefighter’s Union, Mack lied about having COVID symptoms and still came to work.
“We feel confident that the people that are responding have the lowest likelihood to have been exposed,” Chief Carl Mack said in an interview on October 30th.
19 News has learned that department policy requires firefighters to sign in and report symptoms if they are awaiting tests results and if they have been exposed to the virus; if they have, they are not allowed to come into work.
According to a letter from the union, Mack did not sign in but left work early on November 12th, saying he was not feeling well and was awaiting test results. The next day he signed in and reported no symptoms and that he was not awaiting results. The letter says on the 16th, Mack worked from home due to continued symptoms but later that evening responded to a fire scene. The letter says that on the 17th, the chief came to work again, reporting no symptoms and claiming he was not awaiting results, only to leave work early that same day after advising employees he had tested positive for COVID-19.
“We are trying to protect ourselves being the first responders; obviously, we’ve had some outbreaks in our department which then limits our ability to staff firehouses and keep our manning up,” explained Marks. “Us being exposed then potentially could have more guys come down with the disease, and that would then again limit our ability to respond to emergencies.”
Aside from that, Marks says the chief has cut back on the number of firefighters they have at the outlying stations.
“That directly affects us both responding to medical emergencies but also with fire where it will delay us being able to go in and fight a fire because we don’t have enough manpower on scene at the time,” marks said.
Marks also says the EFD is currently operating below nationally recognized standards for fire and EMS response times. He says the chief was given the green light by the city to hire six people, but he only hired five. He says they currently have three vacant positions.
“We’re hoping to have a sit down with the administration,” Marks said. “We obviously know we can’t keep going in this direction. We need to come together and start moving forward so we can provide that safety to the citizens of Elyria.”
The union also claims Mack has created a hostile work environment for members of the department.
19 News did reach out to the chief for a comment on this situation, but so far, we have not heard back.
