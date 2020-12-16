5 employees first to receive coronavirus vaccine at Aultman Hospital

Medical director Nihad Boutros, M.D., received the first shot.

5 Aultman Hospital employees vaccinated for COVID-19 (Source: Aultman Hospital via Twitter)
By Avery Williams | December 16, 2020 at 6:29 AM EST - Updated December 16 at 6:33 AM

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - “I got mine.” “I’m stopping the spread.” “I got my shot to protect you.”

Aultman Hospital healthcare workers held signs with these phrases Tuesday afternoon.

The signs celebrate the first five coronavirus vaccines to be distributed at Aultman Hospital.

Medical director Nihad Boutros, M.D., was the first to receive the vaccine.

Erin Bayer, RN, Cindy Gerber, respiratory therapist, Olivia Daya, RN and Badie Al Nemr, M.D. were also vaccinated for COVID-19.

An Aultman Hospital RN is vaccinated for coronavirus.
An Aultman Hospital RN is vaccinated for coronavirus. (Source: Aultman Hospital via Twitter)

On Monday, University of Cincinnati Medical Center and Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center healthcare workers who work directly with COVID-19 patients were the first to receive coronavirus vaccine shots in Ohio.

