Erie County under Level 1 Snow Emergency

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Erie County Sheriff issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency shortly before 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
The 19 News Weather Team said light snows on untreated rural roads can lead to extra slick spots.
County Sheriffs have the authority to issue snow emergencies, limit traffic or close county and township roads if weather conditions warrant.
Here is what each snow emergency classification means, as described by the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness:
LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.
LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.
LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.