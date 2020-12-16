19 First Alert Disruptive Weather Day: 1 to 3 inches of snow expected for most areas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio remains on the western fringes of a major Winter storm today.
The highest, most impactful snowfall accumulation today will be in portions of Pennsylvania, Virginia, New York, and New England.
However, we are still experiencing Winter weather today, and motorists should use extreme caution when traveling.
Snow will continue to overspread the area through the afternoon.
Snow showers will continue into the evening.
For the evening commute, expect slick spots, reduced visibility, and potentially some snow-coated roads.
Total accumulation will be around 1 to 3 inches, with the highest totals being farther east.
Some spots in the far eastern and southeastern portion of our viewing area, including Trumbull and Stark counties, may see up to 5 inches of snow.
Because of this, the National Weather Service has expanded their Winter Weather Advisory to include Trumbull and Stark counties.
Widespread snow will wind down after midnight, but areas of patchy drizzle will develop will develop overnight.
Watch for slick spots on the morning commute Thursday.
