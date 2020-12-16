Geauga County Sheriff searches for 17-year-old Mayfield Heights boy missing since Dec. 11

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for 17-year-old Arther Fender of Mayfield Heights.
The sheriff’s office said Fender is 5′7″ tall, 120 pounds, has brown eyes, black curly hair that is usually tied in a ponytail, and is in need of his medication.
Fender was last seen at the Circle K in Mayfield Heights on Dec. 11 wearing a black hoodie and gray sweatpants, according to the sheriff’s office.
Call 911 or the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office at 440-286-1234 if you see him or know where he may be.
