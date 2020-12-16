Geauga County Sheriff searches for 17-year-old Mayfield Heights boy missing since Dec. 11

Arthur Fender (Source: Geauga County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachel Vadaj | December 16, 2020 at 4:32 PM EST - Updated December 16 at 4:32 PM

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for 17-year-old Arther Fender of Mayfield Heights.

The sheriff’s office said Fender is 5′7″ tall, 120 pounds, has brown eyes, black curly hair that is usually tied in a ponytail, and is in need of his medication.

Fender was last seen at the Circle K in Mayfield Heights on Dec. 11 wearing a black hoodie and gray sweatpants, according to the sheriff’s office.

Call 911 or the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office at 440-286-1234 if you see him or know where he may be.

