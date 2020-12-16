‘Hallelujah’: First COVID-19 care workers at MetroHealth System in Cleveland receive vaccine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The MetroHealth System began administering COVID-19 vaccinations to the hospital network’s coronavirus front-line health care workers on Wednesday.
Dr. Akram Boutros, president and CEO of MetroHealth, said those with the most exposure to COVID-19 patients will receive the first vaccinations of the 975 Pfizer doses received at the hospital.
“Hallelujah,” Dr. Boutros said upon administration of the first vaccines.
MetroHealth is one of the first 10 hospitals in Ohio to receive the coronavirus vaccine since distribution began statewide on Monday.
Additional doses of the Pfizer vaccine, in addition to the Moderna formula once approved, are expected to arrive at MetroHealth in the near future.
This story will be updated.
