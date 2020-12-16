Man wanted by Cleveland Police for breaking into Family Dollar and stealing packs of Red Bull

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking the community to come forward and identify the theft suspect who broke into the Family Dollar at 3878 Pearl Road back on Nov. 12.
According to police, the suspect broke in through the front door’s left bottom window around 4 a.m.
He then made his way through the second set of doors and stole 2-4 packs of Red Bull, according to police.
Police said he left the store and ran towards the back until he was out of surveillance cameras’ sight.
The suspect was wearing a dark blue hoodie, black pants, black tennis shoes, red gloves, and a face mask.
Take a good look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:
Call Detective Carrucini at 216-623-5218 if you can identify this suspect.
