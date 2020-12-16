Medina man sentenced to prison for impersonating boy who went missing in 2011

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WOIO) - FOX19 reports a Medina man was sentenced to two years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to aggravated identity theft back in Jan.
Authorities claim Brian Rini, 24, lied about being an Aurora, Illinois boy who disappeared in 2011 at age 6, according to FOX19.
Rini was given credit for 20 months time served, FOX19 reports. He will spend an additional four months behind bars and then be on supervised release.
FOX19 covered Rini’s sentencing.
He said, “I’m sorry for what I’ve done. I wish that I could take it back but can’t because it’s already done and that I’m sorry for the family.”
“[Brian Rini caused an] enormous amount of unnecessary pain to the family. There’s a large law enforcement response to his lies. He needs to understand when he tells lies like this it does cause damage,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Healey said.
A FOX19 analysis of court records shows someone called Newport police on April 3, 2019 to report a man, later identified as Rini, wandering the street, looking confused and in need of assistance.
Rini allegedly told officers his name was Timmothy Pitzen. He said he was abducted at 6 years old and he “just wanted to go home,” according to a news release from federal officials.
FOX19 reports local authorities confirmed the name “Timmothy Pitzen” was associated with a missing and possibly abducted child.
Rini claimed to have suffered sexual and physical abuse and escaped the captivity of two men, according to FOX19 and federal authorities.
FOX19 confirmed with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Southern District of Ohio that DNA test results reveal Rini’s identity as a known felon who was released from an Ohio prison on March 7, 2019.
Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office told FOX19 further investigation by the FBI found Rini allegedly portrayed himself as a juvenile sex trafficking victim on two prior occasions.
In those instances, Rini was only identified once he was fingerprinted.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.