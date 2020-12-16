MetroHealth front line medical workers receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a milestone day at the MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland as medical workers at the campus showed up positive they were taking the first step necessary to keep them free from the virus that causes COVID-19.
Dr. Akram Boutros, the CEO of MetroHealth, led the workers who would distribute the vaccine in a prayer and then thanked them for their hard work with patients who have ended up hospitalized due to the virus.
Boutros said he is so confident in the safety of the vaccine that if he could, he would have his parents, both in their 90s vaccinated immediately.
“Theoretically it is the safest vaccine we’ve ever had, in the world, so for me, I can’t wait to get the vaccine,” Boutros said.
Dr. Sherrie Williams, a pulmonary critical care specialist, was the first in the hospital to receive the vaccine. She said she saw it as a personal responsibility to receive the vaccine.
“I wanted to be first to let people know that it’s OK if you’re nervous because I was nervous,” Williams said.
Williams said she watched a patient die last night and another this morning after battling the virus and believes the opportunity to receive the vaccine should be seen by everyone who will make that decision soon as a chance to be part of the process that beats back the virus.
“It is getting an opportunity for hope - an opportunity to keep people from dying,” she said. It’s “what we’re called to do even if we have fear - even if we are nervous.”
Emily Ritchie, an emergency department physician, was also one of the first to receive the vaccine and has seen the toll the virus can take on people - even young people. but that was just one reason she was ready to get the vaccine.
It has been months since Ritchie has been able to sit down in a room with her mom and have a conversation, and she is very much looking forward when that day will come.
“My mom has stage four colon cancer, and she is on lifelong chemotherapy so she and my dad have essentially been confined at home since March,” she said.
The Pfizer vaccine being distributed at MetroHealth has 95% efficacy if, as required, a second dose is administered.
