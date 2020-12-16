Mysterious post-COVID illness showing up in children weeks after coronavirus infection

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kid’s hospitals, like Rainbow Babies & Children’s, have seen cases of Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome, or MIS-C, usually weeks after a child has contracted COVID-19.
“Most of the kids end up in the hospital. We’ve had several in the ICU over the last several months, so it’s really, it’s nothing to take lightly,” says Dr. Claudia Hoyen, an infectious disease specialist at Rainbow Babies & Children’s. “The body’s response after you’ve had COVID, so it’s as if your body gets really confused after you’ve had it and starts to cause areas of inflammation in other parts of your body.”
It usually includes a fever, headache, and sometimes a rash in the infected area, affecting the brain, heart, lung, and kidneys. It can cause organ failure and it’s responsible for at least 23 death nationwide.
“It has been relatively quiet over the last month or so. We’ll see if now that we’re starting to see the post-Thanksgiving rush of cases,” says Dr. Hoyen. “We’re definitely keeping our eyes open.”
She’s found some children get MIS-C after not even realizing they’ve had coronavirus, since they were asymptomatic. The seriousness of related coronavirus illnesses is another reason, she says, to socially distance, mask, and practice other safety measures this holiday season.
