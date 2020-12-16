Mysterious post-COVID illness showing up in children weeks after coronavirus infection

“Most of the kids end up in the hospital. We’ve had several in the ICU over the last several months, so it’s really, it’s nothing to take lightly,” says Dr. Claudia Hoyen, an infectious disease specialist at Rainbow Babies & Children’s. “The body’s response after you’ve had COVID, so it’s as if your body gets really confused after you’ve had it and starts to cause areas of inflammation in other parts of your body.”