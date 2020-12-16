Northeast Ohio Weather: Snow developing today; 1 to 3 inches of snow expected for most

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A major East Coast storm is developing this morning off the coast of South Carolina. It will rapidly deepen today. Ohio is on the western fringe of this storm. I have snow overspreading the area from southwest to northeast today. I would plan on widespread snow in our area this afternoon and evening. A general 1 to 3 inches of snow is in the forecast. The heavier totals will be around Canton. Temperatures will be in the 30s this afternoon. Lots of moisture in place tonight. I have light snow in the forecast and drizzle. The concern is for freezing drizzle, however, as temperatures dip to 32 degrees and below. This will have an impact on travel all across Ohio.