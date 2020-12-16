Northern Ohio counties declare snow emergencies, issue parking bans (list)

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - With 1-3 inches of snow forecasted for Northern Ohio thanks to a major East Coast storm is developing Wednesday morning off the coast of South Carolina, Ohio counties are issuing advisories and parking bans to keep residents safe.
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory in Crawford, Mahoning, Stark, and Trumbull counties from 10 a.m. on Wednesday through 4 a.m. on Thursday.
Several Northeast Ohio counties have declared snow emergencies for this second major winter storm of the season:
- Erie County (level 1)
- Huron County (level 1)
- Ottawa County (level 1)
Here’s what the emergency levels mean:
Level 1 Snow Emergency
- Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow.
- Roads may also be icy.
- Drive carefully.
Level 2 Snow Emergency
- Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow.
- Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads.
- Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.
Level 3 Snow Emergency
- All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel.
- No one else should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists.
- All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.
Additionally, several citywide parking bans have been implemented throughout Northeast Ohio. Residents must move their vehicles from the streets to allow service departments to clear the streets in the following communities:
- Jackson Township
- Plain Township
