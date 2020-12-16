Ohio business owners roll up sleeves to save their establishments from closing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio businesses are sharing their horror stories about what the pandemic has done to each of their establishments.
Around 60% of Ohio restaurants will most likely close because of problems related to Covid-19.
But Scott Kuhn from Driftwood Restaurants is not letting that stop him from looking forward to a post-Covid world.
“In my particular industry some of the changes and efficiencies are going to be long term solutions for the future,” Kuhn.
Dr. Lynn Millner from MetroHealth encouraged everyone to not let their guard down since hospitals are still running at 90% or more capacity.
“It’s clear that the next two to six months are going to be crucial while it feels like we’ve been fighting this for nine months the battle is not yet won the battle is not yet over,” Millner said.
Kevin Johnson from the Visiting Angels Senior Home in Cleveland said he is being proactive in this fight against the coronavirus.
“Making sure our staff gets the vaccination when it’s available,” Johnson said.
Joe Roman, from the Greater Cleveland Partnership, said he wants downtown to open up again but right now is definitely not the right time.
“Stay home if we can stay home and that means stay home with only our families & that’s what we’re trying to encourage our employees to do,” Roman said.
According to a new MetLife survey, 62% of small business owners say the worst is yet to come and many of them won’t make it through the next six months without some sort of help from the federal or state government.
Until then, they will do what they can to survive.
