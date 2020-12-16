Parma woman says Christmas tree stolen from front yard held sentimental value

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A decorative Christmas tree was stolen from someone’s front yard in Parma.
19 News has learned that this tree was a whole lot more than just a decoration.
Heather Pence, who lives in the 5600 block of Tuxedo Avenue, says, “You didn’t have to just take the one you saw because you liked it. I think it’s sad that somebody if it was for their kids – that their children are going to open gifts under a stolen Christmas tree.”
It’s something that goes against the entire spirit of the holiday, Pence tells 19 News. She says it’s the giving season, so why is a Grinch taking a tree right out of her front yard?
“They think about their own needs, not other peoples,” according to Pence.
But the thief may be surprised to know he was caught on camera as he snatched the Parma family’s 71/2 foot, white Christmas tree in just about three minutes and carried it away.
Pence says it’s not so much the tree that she’s upset about, but the story behind it. It’s sentimental - purchased for her mother, who passed away from cancer last year. “We got it about five years ago. My mom was diagnosed with cancer and moved in with us. And the first Christmas, she would be having an actual tree set-up. She hadn’t had one in a while. She loved this tree.”
Pence says the tree was put up outside this year in memory of her loved one to mark a time when their bond as mother and daughter became even stronger.
She says the tree thief even ran to get plyers or scissors to cut what was holding the tree up against her railing, “He cut the zip ties, it fell over and he picked it up and ran off with it – and ran down West 52nd.”
The family’s porch surveillance camera was able to capture the suspect’s face and some of his features, and she hopes someone in the community can help identify him. That’s because she says what this Grinch did – “stink, stank, stunk.”
“You must have needed it more than the sentimental value it meant to me. There was really no excuse other than total, complete, selfishness,” Pence said.
The Parma resident says if someone needed a tree that bad- she would have purchased one for them. She also says everyday on social media; she sees people offering to give trees away.
So, what’s most upsetting? Pence wanted to take pictures of her new grandchild next to the special tree; now she won’t have the chance.
But Pence says if you return the tree to her front yard, in the spirit of the season – they’ll be no questions asked.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.