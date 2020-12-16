Police arrest 2 men for armed carjacking at Brooklyn’s Ridge Park Square

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are now charged in the October armed carjacking of a woman at Ridge Park Square.
Brooklyn police said Dylan Miller and Neimiah Jackson stole the woman’s car at gun point outside Cold Stone Creamery in the 4800 block of Ridge Road just before noon on Oct. 21.
The victim told police when she walked out of the restaurant, the men pulled her to the ground with her hoodie and one held a gun to her head.
The carjackers then drove off in her grey Kia Sorento.
The victim’s purse and phone were also in her car.
Brooklyn police arrested Miller and recovered the car on Oct. 23.
Jackson was arrested by Strongsville police on Dec. 3.
