Police: Missing teen girl last seen in Cleveland over a week ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police hope the public can help locate an endangered teenaged-girl who was reported missing after leaving for the bus stop.
Shayonna Johnson was reported missing to Cleveland police on Dec. 15, but was actually last seen over a week ago on Dec. 7 when she left home to go to the bus stop without returning later in the day.
Johnson’s grandmother told police she was in communication with her via text since she left a week ago, but she did not hear from her on Dec. 15, prompting her to file a missing persons report.
The 13-year-old African-American girl is 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and purple coat, tan pants, and a white blouse.
Police said Johnson could possibly be on the city’s West side in the area of West 37th Street and Archwood Avenue.
Detectives checked the morgue and area hospitals, but there was no sign of Johnson.
Anyone with information about Johnson’s location should call Cleveland police immediately.
