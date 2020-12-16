4th quarter dooms Cavs in New York, 100-93

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavaliers lead most of night, then the fourth quarter came. New York outscored Cleveland 34-13 in the final quarter to pull out a 100-93 win at Madison Square Garden.
Andre Drummond had a big night for the Cavs, pouring in 18 points and grabbing 14 rebounds, he also dished five assists. Darius Garland scored 13, Dylan Windler put in 11 off the bench.
Julius Randle lead New York with 18.
The two teams will finish the preseason on Friday night in New York.
