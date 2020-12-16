US Marshals arrest Cleveland murder suspect in New York

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for a May murder in Cleveland, was arrested Tuesday at a home in Mastic, New York.
Carlos Perez, 26, is accused of shooting and killing Kurt Lenz in the area of W. 49th Street near Denison Ave. on May 29.
Cleveland police said Perez, Lenz and Kenneth Glueck, 39, were arguing when the fatal shooting happened.
Glueck surrendered to police a day after the murder.
Last week, investigators said they tracked Perez to New York and contacted the U.S. Marshals New York New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Members of the task force took Perez into custody without incident Tuesday.
He will remain in New York until he is extradited back to Ohio.
“Members of this task force and our counterparts across the country will work day and night to ensure that suspects like this are found no matter how far they try to run,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.
Anyone with information on any wanted fugitive can call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.
Reward money is available and tipsters may remain anonymous.
