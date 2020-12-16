Which AFC team won’t make the playoffs?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Christmas and 2021 are fast approaching. That also means the NFL playoffs are near.
With three weeks remaining in the regular season, the race to claim the three wild card playoff spots in the AFC are heating up. Despite losing a heart breaker Monday night, the Cleveland Browns remain in the number five spot in the AFC with a 9-4 record.
Five teams, including the Browns, are battling for the three AFC wild card positions.
The Indianapolis Colts are in the six spot with a 9-4 record. The Browns win in week five over the Colts gives Cleveland the tiebreaker if both teams finish the regular season tied.
The Miami Dolphins hold down the seventh spot with an 8-5 record. The Baltimore Ravens win on Monday night keeps their playoff hopes alive. Baltimore is also 8-5 and in the eighth spot. Right now the Ravens would miss the playoffs. However, Baltimore’s schedule is very favorable with home games against 1-12 Jacksonville and the 5-8 New York Giants. The ravens end the season in Cincinnati against the 2-11-1 Bengals.
The Las Vegas Raiders are still in the mix at 7-6. The silver and black must follow the ‘Just Win Baby’ the final three weeks to have any shot of the post season in year one in ‘Sin City.’
So who do you think will not make the AFC playoff of the four teams trailing the Browns at this moment? The 19 News sports team wants to know in the week 15 Hyundai pigskin poll. Vote now. Final results will be reviewed Sunday on Tailgate 19 at 11am.
