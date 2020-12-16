Which AFC team won’t make the playoffs?

The Miami Dolphins hold down the seventh spot with an 8-5 record. The Baltimore Ravens win on Monday night keeps their playoff hopes alive. Baltimore is also 8-5 and in the eighth spot. Right now the Ravens would miss the playoffs. However, Baltimore’s schedule is very favorable with home games against 1-12 Jacksonville and the 5-8 New York Giants. The ravens end the season in Cincinnati against the 2-11-1 Bengals.