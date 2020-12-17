Amazon making best of pandemic and holiday shipping frenzy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many shipping services have been hit hard during this pandemic.
Places like USPS are losing employees, and UPS boxes are arriving late.
But Amazon officials say the pandemic has done the opposite for them.
“We like to make life easier for all of our customers whether they’re planners or procrastinators,” said Av Zammit, a spokesperson for the Seattle-based online retailer.
In fact, Amazon has added nearly 200 thousand employees this year and hired 100 thousand more for seasonal jobs, according to the company
As of Thursday, their deliveries are all arriving on time, and they attribute that to all of their employees.
“These are the employees that are coming together to make sure we deliver for customers especially this year,” said Zammit.
Many around the country have lost jobs during the pandemic, but Amazon says they’re handing out jobs and giving out benefits.
“From former nursery school teachers to people that worked in the catering industry [people] are now building careers at Amazon,” said Zammit.
The trillion dollar company has been bombarded with orders, but says they wont stop taking them until the last day before the holiday.
“Wednesday December 23rd [is the deadline] for one day shipping, and if customers want a little more time, they can also order same day delivery on December 24th,” said Zammit.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.