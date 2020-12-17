Avon assisted living facility among first in Northeast Ohio to receive COVID-19 vaccine for staff and residents

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Avon assisted living facility will be one of Northeast Ohio’s first to receive the highly sought after COVID-19 vaccine.
St. Mary of the Woods is in the process of getting consent from all of its employees and residents to administer the Pfizer shot on December 26th.
“We’re very excited to be one of the first organizations in the area to receive the vaccine. It’s the first step in the direction of what we all know as normal,” said Benjamin Massaro, the administrator at St. Mary.
The facility has multiple units; a nursing rehabilitation center along with assisted and independent living.
A federal directive, in conjunction with CVS and Walgreens, allows for nursing homes and other facilities that assist the elderly to be among the first wave of organizations to receive vaccines.
CVS will administer the vaccines at St. Mary of the Woods, which employs roughly 200 people and has 175 residents.
They will all be given an individual choice to get the vaccine.
“We are working really hard to educate our staff and residents on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine,” Massaro said. “We’re hopeful that our residents and our staff members will be willing to consent for the vaccine.”
Massaro expects more than 200 people will opt-in.
“We do wear N95 masks everywhere on our property as well as face shield throughout the property. I cannot see that going away anytime soon, even if I’m immunized,” Massaro said when asked how the facility will handle situations where some of the population might refuse to take the vaccine.
But the hope is that everyone chooses to get it, and in that in due time, local and state restrictions are lifted — particularly the rules allowing more flexibility for visitors.
