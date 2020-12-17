Canton City Fire Department launches ‘possible arson’ investigation in regard to 3 structure fires

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton City Fire Department announced on Wednesday they are seeking information amid their “possible arson” investigation into three fires that occurred this week.
The fires under investigation occurred at 701 Rex Ave. NE, 2206 13th St. NE and 723 Lawrence Road. NE, according to a Facebook post.
A house fire occurred at 723 Lawrence Road NE. sometime between Sunday, Dec. 13, and Monday, Dec. 14.
Around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, crews were called to 2206 13th St. NE, a building that formerly housed Weber Dental, to fight a large structure fire.
A vacant home, located at 701 Rex Ave. NE, caught fire just after midnight on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Canton City Fire Department asks you call their Prevention Bureau at 330-489-3420 with information regarding the fires. You can also email tips at fpb@cantonohio.gov
