Canton City Fire Department launches ‘possible arson’ investigation in regard to 3 structure fires

Canton City Fire Department launches ‘possible arson’ investigation in regard to 3 structure fires
Canton City Fire Department launches ‘possible arson’ investigation in regard to 3 structure fires (Source: Canton City Fire Department)
By Avery Williams | December 17, 2020 at 5:05 AM EST - Updated December 17 at 5:05 AM

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton City Fire Department announced on Wednesday they are seeking information amid their “possible arson” investigation into three fires that occurred this week.

The fires under investigation occurred at 701 Rex Ave. NE, 2206 13th St. NE and 723 Lawrence Road. NE, according to a Facebook post.

A house fire occurred at 723 Lawrence Road NE. sometime between Sunday, Dec. 13, and Monday, Dec. 14.

Canton City Fire Department, 723 Lawrence Road NE
Canton City Fire Department, 723 Lawrence Road NE (Source: Canton City Fire Department)

Around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, crews were called to 2206 13th St. NE, a building that formerly housed Weber Dental, to fight a large structure fire.

Canton City Fire Department fights multiple blazes, uses drone to guide from above
Canton City Fire Department fights multiple blazes, uses drone to guide from above (Source: Canton City Fire Department)

A vacant home, located at 701 Rex Ave. NE, caught fire just after midnight on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Canton City Fire Department, 701 Rex Ave. NE
Canton City Fire Department, 701 Rex Ave. NE (Source: Canton City Fire Department)

Canton City Fire Department asks you call their Prevention Bureau at 330-489-3420 with information regarding the fires. You can also email tips at fpb@cantonohio.gov

We need your help! Over the past three days we have had several structure fires, of which at least 3 are under...

Posted by Canton City Fire Department on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.