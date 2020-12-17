Cleveland native rescues ice skating dog from kill shelter (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Benny the ice skating dog is an 8-year-old Labrador with a new “leash” on life.
His owner, Cheryl DelSangro--a Cleveland native, saved Benny from a a kill shelter in Salt Lake City just one day before he was set to be euthanized.
Benny is not your average Labrador Retriever. He can do over 100 tricks and his signature metal skates are his main attraction.
Benny went viral three years ago with a cheer video supporting the NHL team the Vegas Golden Nights.
Benny and Cheryl still visit Cleveland frequently and spend time volunteering and skating with local Northeast Ohio kids.
They never leave each other’s side, and their bond extends beyond the rink, bringing a new meaning to the term “A woman’s best friend.”
Benny will be honored Thursday night on the CW 43′s Dog of the Year special that airs at 8 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.