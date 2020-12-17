Conneaut man accused of raping, murdering girlfriend’s daughter in 2017, now charged in 2004 rape

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Conneaut man accused of raping and murdering his girlfriend’s 13-month-old daughter in 2017 is now charged in a rape from 2004.
The Ashtabula County Grand Jury indicted Joshua Gurto, 41, Wednesday on two counts of aggravated burglary, one count of rape and one count of felonious assault for the July 2004 attack.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said a recent review of the rape by Conneaut police and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Cold Case Unit led to the resubmission of evidence.
“This indictment is exactly why we created the Cold Case Unit – the application of today’s crime-fighting technology on old cases can lead to long-due justice,” Yost said. “BCI’s Cold Case Unit, along with our law enforcement partners and prosecutors, are going to keep the bad guys up at night: your sins will find you out.”
Gurto is currently behind bars and awaiting trial for the Oct. 7, 2017 murder of Sereniti JazzLyn-Sky Sutley.
Conneaut police said the Gurto murdered the toddler in their apartment in the 500 block of Clark Street.
The little girl was rushed to UH Medical Center Conneaut where she died several hours later.
“She was such a happy baby, she always smiled. She just learned how to walk. She would come outside waving. She had these bright blue eyes,” said neighbor Erica Smith.
Police said Gurto fled the area after the murder and was arrested on Oct. 27, 2017 at a gas station in Alleghany County, PA.
Gurto was indicted by the Ashtabula County Grand Jury in November 2017 and faces a possible death sentence if convicted.
Gurto has been in jail on a $1 million bond.
