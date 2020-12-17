Cuyahoga County releasing inmates from county jail to get handle on COVID-19 outbreak

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County released some non-violent inmates from the county jail last March to control a COVID-19 outbreak and now the county is taking similar steps to stem the rapid rise in the number of cases inside the jail in the last three weeks.
Common Pleas and Municipal Court Judges, and prosecutors from the county and from surrounding communities are driving the decisions as to which inmates are being released.
Since many of the inmates, who were not deemed as violent offenders, were released from the jail in March, many of those being currently released are parole violators and in many cases are being taken by the Ohio Adult Parole Board to other jails.
The process, according to County Executive Armond Budish has been thorough.
“Nobody is getting out that is dangerous to the community,” said Budish. “Even if someone commits a misdemeanor, but it’s a domestic violence misdemeanor. They’re not getting out.”
To this point, about 30 parole violators have been released from the county jail, but the county did not say how many were taken into custody by the state parole board or were released to halfway houses.
There are currently 1,351 inmates in the county jail, and there are 259 positive cases of COVID-19, which has led to 569 inmates being put in isolation.
COVID-19 cases are spreading quickly through the jail. Just three weeks ago, there was not a single inmate who had the virus, according to Budish.
“We’re not just trying to reduce the jail population for an exercise,” Budish said. “We’re doing this so we have more space to isolate and quarantine prisoners.”
The problem is bigger than just the inmates. Sixty-five corrections officers have tested positive for the virus and are not on the job.
The stress on the staff has become so overwhelming that, at Budish’s request, Governor Mike DeWine has sent in the National Guard.
“We have about 50 National Guardspeople now in the jail, and they’re doing what corrections officers were doing,” Budish said.
