Driver on the loose after leading Fairview Park police on a chase in a stolen car

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers were involved in a police chase early Thursday with a man believed to have been going through vehicles in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
Fairview Park police said around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, a person called 911 after seeing two men going through vehicles at the 200 West apartments in the 20000 block of Lorain Road.
When officers arrived, they said they saw a white man with a beard and a mustache drive away in a dark colored Nissan Altima.
Police said the driver almost struck two officers and a civilian while fleeing.
According to police, they chased the driver eastbound on Lorain Road, but the chase was called off at Triskett Road in Cleveland due to speeding and road conditions.
Police added the Altima had been reported stolen out of Cleveland.
The second suspect fled on foot from the apartment building and could not be located.
Police said it appears the officers arriving at the apartments stopped a crime in progress and prevented more serious crimes from occurring.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fairview Park police at 440-333-1234.
