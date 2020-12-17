Elyria family struggling to make ends meet after drunk driver crashes into their home

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - An Elyria family is still shaken up after a drunk driver crashed into their home in the middle of the night.
The horrifying crime was captured on the family’s surveillance camera, helping police catch the driver after he took off.
“Just heard what I thought was, honestly I thought it was a grenade, that’s how loud it was,” Casey Smith recalled. “It shook our whole house. It was the most horrific, scary thing ever.”
It was around 1:30 in the morning Sunday when Casey Smith and Demetrius Washington’s lives were turned upside down.
“I just screamed, and we ran upstairs thinking a window had broken, I even thought a tv might have fallen like what could this possibly be, and our two older girls came running down the stairs and were still like what’s going on, and then we look out the window, and there’s a car on our front porch,” Smith said.
Washington said when he ran to the front door to see what had happened, he watched as three men got out of the car and ran away.
“We smelled gas, so you know the first thing we were just, we gotta get out,” said Smith. “I mean, the gas just overtook the house, so we just immediately grabbed our animals and our kids. We didn’t put on any coats any shoes we just took off; we ran.”
The family says the driver had crashed into their gas meter.
“We didn’t know if he would’ve tried to move it or any kind of spark or anything, we would not be standing here at all,” said Demetrius Washington.
Elyria Police caught up with the driver a few blocks away. The family says he initially tried to claim his car had been stolen, but the family’s security camera captured him fleeing the scene. We have not been able to reach Elyria police, but we have learned the driver was 21years old and charged with OVI and leaving the scene.
“It’s not worth it, it’s not worth it,” said Smith. “We just bought this house a year ago. Its like we have to rebuild it. We don’t know if the foundation is ruined.
Right now, the driver’s insurance company is saying his plan won’t cover the damage. While they fight with the company, they have to pay their insurance company a $5,000 deductible to get the ball rolling.
“We have to come up with the money now to fix something that he did because he was not thinking of the consequences of what could happen.”
Smith works as a waitress, so she’s already been struggling to make ends meet because of the pandemic, but at the end of the day, the couple is just grateful their family came out of this situation unharmed.
“You’ve gotta thank God, you really do,” Smith said.
A friend of the family started a GoFundMe to help them come up with the money to start repairing the damage.
