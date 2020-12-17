Euclid police arrest Maple Heights man for murder of 22-year-old mom

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A Maple Heights man is now charged with murdering a 22-year-old mom inside her home.
Euclid police said Da’Rayla Howard was killed in front of her two-year-old daughter inside their Clearview Drive home on Dec. 10.
Stephan Alphonso Carr was arrested Thursday.
When officers responded to Howard’s home on Dec. 10, they said Howard was found in a pool of blood, not far from where her daughter was sitting.
Howard was pronounced dead at Euclid Hospital.
Police have not released a motive.
Carr will be arraigned Thursday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.