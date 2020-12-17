Euclid police arrest Maple Heights man for murder of 22-year-old mom

Stephan Carr (Source: Euclid police)
By Julia Tullos | December 17, 2020 at 1:21 PM EST - Updated December 17 at 1:21 PM

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A Maple Heights man is now charged with murdering a 22-year-old mom inside her home.

Euclid police said Da’Rayla Howard was killed in front of her two-year-old daughter inside their Clearview Drive home on Dec. 10.

Euclid woman murdered inside her home.
Stephan Alphonso Carr was arrested Thursday.

Arrested for a Euclid murder. (Source: Euclid police)

When officers responded to Howard’s home on Dec. 10, they said Howard was found in a pool of blood, not far from where her daughter was sitting.

Howard was pronounced dead at Euclid Hospital.

Police have not released a motive.

Carr will be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

