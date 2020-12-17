117 deaths and 11,412 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio in 24 hours; more ‘technological’ issues reported

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 7,894 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 596,178 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
These numbers will be updated at 2 p.m.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled to hold a briefing on Thursday afternoon to discuss the latest in the progress towards distributing the COVID-19 vaccine throughout the state.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, the daily case numbers may be lower due to “technological difficulties.”
The 24-hour increase of 11,412 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Thursday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Additionally, 117 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 53,492 total cases and 653 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 33,745 total hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 5,382 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
