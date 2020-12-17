27 grams of heroin found inside man during Geauga County arrest

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A traffic stop in Thompson Township led to the arrest of a 29-year-old man with drugs and a loaded weapon inside his car, said Geauga County Sheriff deputies.
Eddie Crenshaw III was pulled over on Dec. 15 by deputies.
While Crenshaw was pulled over, deputies said there were “multiple criminal indicators” and searched his car.
During the search, deputies said they recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, marijuana, a digital scale, suspected heroin and multiple cellular devices.
Crenshaw was taken into custody and transported to the Geauga County Jail.
While he was being processed into the jail, deputies discovered Crenshaw had concealed about 27 grams of heroin in his body.
Crenshaw is currently charged with weapons under disability and deputies said additional charges are pending.
Deputies said at the time of Crenshaw’s arrest, he was on parole from a prior robbery conviction.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.