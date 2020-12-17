‘I feel really scared for my well-being’: resident at Akron halfway house concerned by facility’s COVID-19 protocols

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Imagine living through the COVID-19 pandemic and not being able to control your physical surroundings.
Emanuel Figueroa says that’s been his reality for the past two weeks as he lives at the Glenwood Halfway House in Akron.
“When we we’re moved to the building, the COVID-19 protocols were not being followed correctly,” said Figueroa.
Figueroa reached out to 19 News for help.
He says he’s afraid he and around 25 other residents are at high risk of catching COVID-19 due to the living conditions at the facility.
“They haven’t been sanitizing correctly, wearing mask, social distancing, our beds aren’t socially distant apart,” Figueroa added.
Figueroa tells us his main concern is the lack of testing in the facility.
He claims none of the residents have been tested even though some of them have been experiencing symptoms.
“I feel really scared for my wellbeing and I’ve expressed this multiple times,” said Figueroa.
We reached out the organization, Oriana House, which runs the Glenwood facility see what they had to say about Figueroa’s claims.
“Having clients wear masks is a constant battle with staff, we have implemented some client disciplinary actions for clients not wearing mask, especially now with community spread being so significant,” said Bernie Rochford, VP of administrative services, Oriana House
As far as testing goes, Rochford says they weren’t able to test New residents because they simply didn’t have access to enough tests.
Rochford says they will have tests soon.
“We just acquired the ability to do testing on our own, getting tests has always been a challenge,” Rochford added.
Meanwhile, Figueroa says he knows he has made some mistakes, but he’ still human.
“The main problem I feel is that we get mistreated because we are clients in a program, or inmates in prison or jail,” said Figueroa.
