Jarvis Landry calls Ravens CB Marcus Peters “a coward”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If Jarvis Landry wanted to get into the Ravens’ heads last week (and the Browns receiver did, saying that Baltimore’s cornerbacks hold a lot during games), well ... at least one of their DB’s took it personally. And then took it up a level. Or down actually, to the lowest level.
Marcus Peters was caught on camera seemingly spitting at Landry from behind during the game.
Jarvis says he didn’t realize it at the time, but after the game, it didn’t take him long to hear about it.
“I wasn’t aware of it until after the game, obviously, but he’s a coward,” Landry said in a zoom meeting with reporters on Thursday. “Behind my back, he thought that maybe he could do things like that, but to my face, he wouldn’t. So take it for what it’s worth and now I know. Everybody knows the type of player he is, the type of person he is and just move on from there.”
Landry says he has no negative history with Peters, but clearly the Ravens DB’s have an issue with our top two receivers. Remember Marlon Humphrey, choking OBJ a year ago?
On the Ravens’ charter flight home following their win over the Browns on Monday night, Peters posted a video on Instagram in which he referred to both Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. as “she” and “homegirls”.
But it was the loogie directed at Landry during the game that Jarvis calls “cowardly”.
“I just think it was cowardly..” Landry said. “You wait until I turn around to do something like that. It’s like, ‘do it to my face.’ Be a man about it if you’re going to do something like that.”
