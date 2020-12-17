Lorain County ‘Grinch’ strikes again by stealing more packages after previously destroying Christmas decorations

By Rachel Vadaj | December 17, 2020 at 12:06 PM EST - Updated December 17 at 12:06 PM

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - You’re a mean one, Mr. alleged-Christmas-decoration-destroying-and-package-stealing Grinch.

Lorain County CSI said the same Grinch who stole packages and destroyed Christmas decorations on Saturday stuck again, this time stealing more packages on Wednesday.

Both acts were caught on tape.

Lorain County CSI said the first incident happened near the 2400 block of Cleveland Boulevard on Dec. 12.

The suspect was wearing a stocking cap, white mask, dark jeans, and white and black shoes, and drove off in a dark gray SUV that appears to be a Nissan Murano or Rogue, according to Lorain County CSI.

The second time, the suspect stole packages off a porch on Miami Avenue in Lorain at 11:44 a.m. on Dec. 16, Lorain County CSI said.

According to Lorain County CSI, the suspect drove off in the same SUV as the first time.

Call the Lorain Police Detective Bureau at 440-204-2105 if you have any information on this suspect or the SUV.

