Lorain Police: ‘excessive speed and reckless driving’ of 16-year-old boy without driver’s license factors in crash that killed his 2 teenage passengers

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain Police said the 16-year-old boy behind the wheel without a valid driver’s license may face criminal charges after “excessive speed and reckless driving” appear to be factors in the crash that killed a 15-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl riding in the car with him.
Lorain Police Traffic Commissioner Ofc. Kyle Gelenius said the LPD Traffic Bureau was called to the 2060 block of East 29th Street for a fatal crash at approximately 12:27 a.m.
Investigators determined a 2006 Chevy HHR was heading east on East 29th Street at a high rate of speed when it lost control after passing the intersection with Oakwood Avenue, .according to Ofc. Gelenius.
The Chevy went off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree before it finally stopped, Ofc. Gelenius said.
The 15-year-old boy riding in the front passenger seat and the 13-year-old girl riding in the back passenger seat were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Ofc. Gelenius.
Both of their bodies were brought to the Lorain County Coroner’s Office.
Ofc. Gelenius said the 16-year-old Lorain boy in the driver’s seat suffered serious injuries and was taken to MercyHealth where he was treated and released.
According to Ofc. Gelenius, he did not have a valid driver’s license.
Excessive speed and reckless driving appeared to be factors in the crash while alcohol and drugs did not at this time, according to Ofc. Gelenius.
Ofc. Gelenius said the case will be presented to the Lorain County Prosecutor’s Office for criminal charges when the investigation is completed.
Call Ofc. Gelenius at 440-204-2115 if you have any information on this crash.
This was the seventh fatal crash in Lorain this year.
