MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon’s founder, donates portion of $4.1 billion fortune to Ohio organizations
By Chris Anderson | December 17, 2020 at 9:55 AM EST - Updated December 17 at 9:55 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated a significant amount of her $4.1 billion fortune to several Ohio organizations, following through on a pledge she made in 2019.

The ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos shared her philanthropic efforts, which she said are accelerating in 2020 to provide immediate economic impact, in a post titled “384 Ways to Help” on Medium earlier this week.

“This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling. Economic losses and health outcomes alike have been worse for women, for people of color, and for people living in poverty. Meanwhile, it has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires.”

Scott said she took a “data-driven approach” to identify 384 groups, like food banks, emergency relief funds, and other organizations impacted during the coronavirus crisis, to share the more-than-$4.1 billion in monetary gifts across all 50 U.S. states, as well as Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.

[ Click here for a complete list of all 384 groups that have received donations from MacKenzie Scott ]

Ohio organizations that have benefited from Scott’s donation include, but are not limited to:

“These 384 carefully selected teams have dedicated their lives to helping others, working and volunteering and serving real people face-to-face at bedsides and tables, in prisons and courtrooms and classrooms, on streets and hospital wards and hotlines and frontlines of all types and sizes, day after day after day,” Scott wrote.

