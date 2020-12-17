Mahoning County gun charges dropped against Cavs guard Kevin Porter Jr.

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) -A Mahoning County Grand jury will not indict Cavs guard Kevin Porter Jr. on felony gun charges, according to his lawyer Alex Spiro.
The misdemeanor charges of not having a valid driver’s license, failure to control his vehicle, and drug abuse were also dropped.
These charges stem from a Sunday, November 15th rollover crash in Milton TWNP.
Porter was not hurt in the crash.
Ohio State Troopers said Porter was not impaired at the time of the accident; he was tired.
