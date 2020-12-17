Mahoning County gun charges dropped against Cavs guard Kevin Porter Jr.

caption (Source: Mahoning County Sherriff's Office)
By Brian Koster | December 17, 2020 at 7:11 PM EST - Updated December 17 at 7:11 PM

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) -A Mahoning County Grand jury will not indict Cavs guard Kevin Porter Jr. on felony gun charges, according to his lawyer Alex Spiro.

The misdemeanor charges of not having a valid driver’s license, failure to control his vehicle, and drug abuse were also dropped.

These charges stem from a Sunday, November 15th rollover crash in Milton TWNP.

Porter was not hurt in the crash.

Ohio State Troopers said Porter was not impaired at the time of the accident; he was tired.

