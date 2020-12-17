Northeast Ohio weather: Light snow continues through the night, 1″ or less of new accumulation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Are you enjoying today’s snow?
I hope so!
It’s been relatively light, and it’s that low impact kind of stuff, or what we like to call decorative snow.
Most of our main roads should be fine through the night, but any untreated surface may become slick.
Please be careful traveling around the area this evening, as snow showers are expected to continue overnight.
Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s by tomorrow morning, making for a chilly start to the day.
A few flurries will be flying as you head into work tomorrow morning, but the snow should end pretty quickly.
Temperatures will slowly climb into the mid 30s Friday afternoon.
Regarding the weekend forecast, that is where things begin to get tricky.
A low pressure system will move in from our west on Saturday afternoon, meandering across the region on Sunday.
This will bring us a wintry mix of rain and snow from Saturday evening through Sunday morning.
As temperatures warm into the low 40s on Sunday afternoon, the wintry mix will change over to a cool rain.
Rain should wrap up by mid-to-late afternoon.
