Northeast Ohio Weather: Light snow today with minor accumulation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Nor’easter is off the coast of New Jersey this morning. It will track northeast throughout the day. An extension of this storm is in our area and it will be slow to move out. Lots of moisture in place as well. I will keep light snow and flurries in the forecast today and tonight. Some of this will be lake enhanced. The best risk of light snow will be along the lakeshore. Additional snow accumulation, however, is expected to be minor. 1″ or less of snow is in our forecast today and tonight. Temperatures won’t move much with clouds and a light wind. Middle 30s this afternoon and we will fall to around 30 degrees by early tomorrow morning.