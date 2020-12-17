Only 1 Ohio county remains identified at ‘Purple Alert Level 4’ (interactive map)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest update to the state’s color-coded coronavirus threat level advisory map shows now only one county in Ohio is identified as “Purple Alert Level 4.”
Richland County is now the only region in Ohio under the “Purple Alert” classification.
Miami County was elevated to the “watch list” for approaching the highest level, Gov. Mike DeWine said.
Residents in Level 4 counties are urged, but not required, to only leave their homes for supplies and services.
An additional 117 COVID-19 deaths and 11,738 new cases have been reported in a 24-hour period on Thursday.
